No Apology Necessary, Tonya Harding

Tonya Harding is making the rounds on national tv and in a new movie called I, Tonya.

Reality check: the movie is a dark comedy based on a troubling crime, told from Tonya’s perspective. It was a crime that left a real victim–Nancy Kerrigan. As much as the national press would like you to believe Harding had nothing to do with the attack on Kerrigan, Multnomah county prosecutors had lots of evidence to prove she not only knew about the attack, she likely helped plan it.

It’s unfortunate I, Tonya takes a one-sided view of a crime and essentially exalts Harding back into the victim role she loves to play. It is heartbreaking Tonya endured years of abuse at the hands of her mother and subsequently, her husband, but there were also plenty of people who attempted to intervene in Harding’s life and were left burned by her self-destructive ways.

It’s completely disingenuous for Harding to jump on the #metoo bandwagon, when there are several police reports where she was the batterer. It’s disheartening to see a person who could have worked toward redemption asking once again, to be considered a victim. Harding continues to claim she wasn’t involved, but last week in an interview with ABC, let it slep that she’d overheard her henchmen planning the attack. This is the kind of obfuscation Harding dealt in the entire investigation, an investigation that cost the county and state millions of dollars to prosecute.

The New York Times piece reads, “Tonya Harding is ready for her apology.” Not necessary unless you are Jeff Gilooly, Sean Eckhardt, or Tonya’s parents.