Nine Free Days At Portland’s Chinese Garden To Help Hungry!

Portland, Oregon – Your next trip to Portland’s Chinese Garden will cost you just two cans of food and will help local families in need. But you’ll need to hurry though! The garden is partnering up with the Oregon Food Bank again this year. The free admission offer with two cans of food starts Saturday 12-9-17 and goes for nine days until December 16th. The Garden’s Director of Communications Scott Steele says it’s all about helping families and the community, and they’re honored to do this.

When they did this event last year, they raised over 3,400 lbs. of food which made 2,800 meals that were served to those in need.

For more information about Nine Free Days at Lan Su, visit www.lansugarden.org/freedays.

Not sure what food to bring or donate? Oregon Food Bank’s “What to Donate” webpage provides information on what food and non-perishable items are most needed. Some of the Oregon Food Banks’s most wanted include: Peanut Butter and Almond Butter (low or no sugar), Rice, Tuna, Beans (canned or dried), Pasta, Whole Grain Cereal, Shelf-stable Milk, Cooking Oil, Canned Tomatoes, and other nutritious foods (preferably healthy, whole grain, low-fat, low-sodium and low-sugar products).

Visit www.oregonfoodbank.org/get-involved/host-a-food-or-fund-drive/what-to-donate for a complete list.

More About Lan Su Chinese Garden:

Located at 239 NW Everett Street, Lan Su Chinese Garden is one of Portland’s greatest treasures. A tranquil oasis in the heart of the city, Lan Su is a powerfully inspiring experience that takes you through time, offering a window into Chinese culture, history and way of thinking. Open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (November 1-March 14) and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. (March 15-October 31), daily admission is $10 with reduced rates for students, seniors & families rate.

Learn more at www.lansugarden.org.

Lan Su Chinese Garden is partnering with Oregon Food Bank to present Nine Free Days Saturday, December 9 through Sunday, December 16. Lan Su will open its doors with complimentary admission (regularly $10) to the garden with a donation of two canned or non-perishable food items.

Nine Free Days is designed to help families and the community visit Lan Su Chinese Garden no matter their ability to pay. We are honored to partner with Oregon Food Bank to expand this reach.

Last year, Lan Su and the Oregon Food Bank gathered more than 3,400 lbs. of food items during our Nine Free Days celebration — even during one of the worst wintery weather weeks of the season — resulting in over 2,800 meals served to individuals and families.

Scott Steele, Lan Su’s Director of Communications & Marketing said, “Nine Free Days is designed to help families and the community to visit Lan Su Chinese Garden no matter their ability to pay. We are honored to partner with Oregon Food Bank to expand this reach to also help our neighbors who use food pantries in Oregon each month.”

During Nine Free Days, visitors will see all of the beauty of Lan Su, escape the cold with tea in the cozy teahouse, and learn about the rich cultural history of China while supporting hungry families throughout Oregon. As this event draws large numbers of visitors, the Garden Shop will expand into the garden’s largest pavilion with a dazzling display of Chinese New Year essentials.

Nine Free Days Pop-Up Shop

During Lan Su’s Nine Free Days, the Garden Shop overflows into the Hall of Brocade Clouds with a dazzling display of unique items to fit all of your holiday shopping needs.

Featuring a selection of kid-friendly items, locally made mooncakes, visually stunning paper goods and books, and more—the Garden Shop’s Holiday Pop-up Shop is the ideal place to find the perfect gift and get ready for Chinese New Year. Chinese New Year – The Year of the Dog begins February 16, 2018.