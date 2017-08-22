Nikki Haley: Americans won’t hear ‘the details’ about tactics in Afghanistan

Office of the President(NEW YORK) — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Americans are “not going to hear … the details,” of U.S. military tactics in Afghanistan.

Haley spoke to ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” following President Trump’s announcement last night that his administration plans to continue the U.S. military engagement in Afghanistan.

She said the U.S. military operation there will be different than in the past 16 years.

“What you’re not going to hear are the details” about U.S. tactics in the South Asian country, Haley said. “In the past we’ve had administrations that have given out everything we’re doing, when we’re doing it and how we’re doing it. You’re not going to hear that now.”

Another difference in America’s engagement in the country under the Trump administration, she said: “It’s not going to be based on time; it’s going to be based on results.”

“It’s not going to be like the last 16 years,” she said.

Asked what would constitute a victory in Afghanistan, Haley said it is to “defeat terrorism.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.