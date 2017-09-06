Nike To Lay Off 490 Oregon Workers By End Of September

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Nike officials say the company will lay 490 Oregon workers by the end of the month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the layoffs are part of the 2 percent of the workforce Nike plans to eliminate worldwide. In July, the Nike laid off 255 Oregon workers, and plans to cut another 490 local jobs by Sept. 30 for a total of 745 jobs lost in the state.

News of the layoffs comes months after Nike announced a broad restructuring of the footwear manufacturing company. Nike is the largest company headquartered in Oregon near Beaverton. It employs 74,000 people worldwide.