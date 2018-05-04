Nike CEO Apologizes For Boys Club Culture

Beaverton, Or. – The Wall Street Journal reports Nike CEO Mark Parker called a rare all staff meeting Thursday to apologize for the company’s bro culture. He said he’s sorry for allowing an atmosphere that was not inclusive and also sorry for not taking complaints about workplace issues seriously. The Wall Street Journal says in a letter he sent employees to invite them to the meeting, he said he wanted “everyone to know I’m personally committed to making Nike a place where everyone can thrive…. ”

There have been several high level departures after complaints of inappropriate behavior. Nike has also promoted two women to senior leadership jobs. One of them is Nike’s new chief of diversity and inclusion.