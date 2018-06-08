Nick Fish: “It’s A Marathon, Not A Sprint”

Portland, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish has a message for Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, “It’s a marathon, not a sprint.”

In August of 2017, Commissioner Fish announced he had been diagnosed with cancer. Nearly one year later, he is still battling but doing well.

On Wednesday, Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson announced he has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor.

Commissioner Fish tells KXL he reached out to Secretary Richardson in a personal note after learning of the diagnoses.

“These are those rare moments in politics where we put aside politics and party affiliation and those kinds of things.” Fish said. “We focus on the human being that’s serving. Mr. Richardson has a long distinguished history of public service. This is really bad news.”

We asked if as someone battling cancer and holding public office, did Commissioner Fish have any advice for Secretary Richardson?

“First is, put your faith in the doctors and nurses and practitioners that are now going to come into your life. I’ve been blessed with the very best medical team you can have at the Knight Cancer Institute. And I’ve just learned to have faith in what they tell me and in the path they’ve put me on. Number two, always remember this is a marathon and not a sprint. Those of us in politics are used to kind of, you know, charging forward on things. This is a humbling reminder that someone else is in control. The important lesson there is, take the time to heal. Yes he’s in a very important position and yes there are great demands on the job but, when the medical team says to take the weekend off, or scale back, follow that advice.”

Commissioner Fish also saying Secretary Richardson needs to know he can not go down this path alone. He will be sustained by the love of family and friends and he will be lifted up by people he has never met before.

Commissioner says he hopes Secretary Richardson has a speedy recovery and that the cancer was discovered early so he can continue his public service.

Listen to KXL radio story below: