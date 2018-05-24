NFL in Gay Pride Parade

Jon Ryan is a punter with the Seattle Seahawks and now he’ll add another title; he’s the grand marshal for this year’s Queen City Pride Parade in Regina, Canada.

Ryan was born and raised in Regina… and he’s long been outspoken in his support for the LGBTQ community. He says prejudice is a problem that still troubles him at Seahawks games. He says fans sometimes say “terrible things” against other people.

Parade organizers say they chose Ryan because he stood up for those injured and killed in the Pulse Nightclub shootings in 2016.

This guy praises Ryan as the most interesting punter in the world, “Redheads flock to him, he’s been a ninja warrior, he has biceps of steel, his wife is a comedian, and he loves Coors Light.”