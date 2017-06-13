Newt Gingrich calls special counsel team ‘bad people’

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich spoke critically of special counsel Robert Mueller and his team, calling special counsels “very dangerous.”

“I mean, these are people who are going to be after [President Donald] Trump,” Gingrich told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on Good Morning America Tuesday, adding that he believes the investigation should be curtailed given the biases associated with the case.

Gingrich added that those who believe the investigation is going to be “neutral” and “professional” are “delusional.”

Gingrich also said that Republicans in Congress “ought to look into” the fact that the first four people Mueller hired were all Democrats, including one who worked for the Clinton Foundation in the past, calling them “bad people.” Gingrich later clarified that the “bad people” he was referring to are the “people who are going to be after” the president.

“He did not hire a single Republican in the first wave,” Gingrich said.

On May 17, Gingrich tweeted that Mueller was a “superb choice” for special counsel.

“His reputation is impeccable for honesty and integrity,” Gingrich said at the time. “Media should now calm down.”

Gingrich said that he “began to change” his opinion when former FBI Director James Comey made an “arrogant statement” last week during his testimony that he “felt he had the right to leak” information “specifically in order to get a special counsel.”

“The special counsel happens to be his close friend,” Gingrich added.

Gingrich said that he wrote his new book, Understanding Trump, because “Trump represents a different world” than the “world of Washington.”

