Newport Mom Who Stabbed Son Will Be In Court Today

Newport, Oregon – On the Oregon Coast a 34-year-old mother will be in court today charged with attempted murder after violently attacking her six-year-old son. Detectives in Newport say Nemoria Villagomez stabbed the child multiple times Saturday evening. The boy was able to get free and run to a neighbor’s apartment for help.

The boy’s Aunt Danielle Stringer describes her nephew to Newspartner KGW as a nice and loving boy, and she can’t think of why anyone would do this to him. Officers found Villagomez at her home shortly after the attack with her other child. That 14-month-old baby is now in DHS custody. Villagomez is in jail on more than a million dollars bail.

Read more from Newport Police:

On May 26, 2018, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Newport Police Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the Agate Height Apartments located on NE 60th St. Initial information reported was that a six year old boy had ran to a neighbor’s apartment and told them his mother stabbed him. It was reported that the juvenile had a visible stab wound and was covered in blood. The neighbor called police and began rendering aid to the child.

Responding Officers located the juvenile victim in the neighbor’s apartment and confirmed that he was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officers secured the scene and paramedics continued rendering aid to the child.

Officers identified the mother of the child as Nemoria Villagomez, age 34, of Newport. Officers also learned that Villagomez had another small child in the apartment with her.

Officers went to Villagomez’ apartment and attempted contact with her. After receiving no response, officers entered the apartment to check the welfare of Villagomez and her child. Officers located a large amount of blood in the apartment living room. Officers searched the apartment and located Villagomez and a small child in a bedroom.

Villagomez was detained without incident, and her child was transferred to the care of paramedics. Villagomez was transported to the Newport Police Department for questioning.

Villagomez’ six-year-old son was transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and later air transported to a Portland area hospital due to life threatening injuries. Her fourteen-month-old child was examined at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport and placed in the custody of DHS.

Villagomez was arrested and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated Attempted Murder, Attempted Murder, Assault I, Assault II, Assault III, and Criminal Mistreatment I

Villagomez’ bail was set at $1,100,000. The case remains under investigation.

Image courtesy of Newspartner KGW.