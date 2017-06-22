Newport Man Indicted on Rape, Sex Abuse Charges
By Grant McHill
|
Jun 22, 2017 @ 2:58 PM

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has been indicted on charges he sexually abused two girls, one from when he worked as a special education assistant at Newport High School.

The Newport Police Department says it began the investigation more than two years ago, when Stewart Curry was seen leaving a locked storage closet with a 14-year-old female student.

The department later combined efforts with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, which was investigating a report that the Toledo resident sexually abused a girl between June 2007 and June 2011.

The 61-year-old Curry was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of rape, sexual abuse and sodomy. Bail was set at $1.5 million. Court records do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

