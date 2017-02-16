Newport Man Gets 60 Days In Jail For Campground Beating

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A man who beat a woman during an argument at a Rogue River campground has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The Mail Tribune reports the sentence was handed down Wednesday after Christopher Lee Wideman of Newport pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and strangulation.

According to a court document, the woman told Jackson County sheriff’s deputies she was put in a chokehold, slammed against the ground and repeatedly hit after an argument turned violent inside the tent they were sharing last summer.

The woman lost three teeth and suffered a ruptured eardrum.

She spoke by telephone at Wednesday’s hearing, outraged that the act of domestic violence wasn’t enough to put Wideman in state prison.

Prosecutors said they lacked evidence to prove the 44-year-old man committed a felony.