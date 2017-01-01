New Year’s Eve Crashes

Police were out in force on New Year’s Eve, looking for reckless drivers. In spite of that, there were some vehicular accidents Saturday.

A pedestrian was killed in Gresham on New Year’s Eve. A man was crossing the street at 5:30 pm Saturday evening on Division and 190th, when he was hit by a car. He hit the windshield and was thrown several feet. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Clackamas Firefirghters responded to a car smashing into the side of a Taco Bell on New Year’s Eve. Luckily, both the driver and the people inside are uninjured. The hazardous materials team had to be called in to turn off the business’s utilities, including natural gas.

A man is injured after driving into a tree on New Year’s Eve. 23 year old Steven Due was driving on I-5 in Ridgefield around 8 PM, when police say he lost control due to excessive speed and hit a tree. He was hurt, and taken to a hospital. Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.