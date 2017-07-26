New Wildfire Near Madras

Madras, Or. – Two wild fires that broke out Tuesday afternoon have merged into one a few miles north of Madras in Central Oregon. The Emerson Fire has burned 5,000 acres and Carol Connolly at the NW Inter Agency Coordination Center says it was human caused.

It is one of five big fires in recent days in Oregon. The Bowden Fire near Burns has been contained at 17,000 acres and was also human caused. Three other fires were caused by lightening. The are the 570 acre Crane Fire near Lakeview, the 657 acre Wild Cat Fire near Lakeview and the 4,880 Upper Mine Fire near Burns.

The Emerson Fire is in the area where thousands of people will flock next month to see the solar eclipse. Connolly says ” August 21st is traditionally the peak of our fire season….one of the things that we are asking folks to do is to really be aware of the fire restrictions in the area and to, you know, help us.”