New Timber’s Coach

Portland Ore – The Portland Timbers officially introduced new head coach Giovanni Savarese. Savarese replaces Caleb Porter, who stepped down in November. The 46-year-old former player coached the North American Soccer League’s New York Cosmos for the past five seasons. His team won three league championships during that time. The new coach said he wants his team to play an attacking style with a lot of determination and passion. He said many of the pieces are already in place.