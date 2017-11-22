New Thanksgiving Eve Records Possible At PDX

Portland, Oregon – It’s one of the busiest days of the year at Portland’s airport. PDX expects about 63,000 passengers to travel through the terminal on this Thanksgiving Eve. That would be a new record. If you’re catching a flight be sure to arrive two hours early. You can double check your flight’s info at www.flypdx.com.

Get Ready for Holiday Travel at PDX

It’s going to be a busy holiday travel season at Portland International Airport with more than 50,000 travelers expected on peak days–Nov. 27, and Dec. 1, 2, 19, 20, 22 and 27.

It’s always a good idea to make sure your flight is on schedule before leaving for the airport. Then, arrive at least two hours before your scheduled departure if traveling before 8 a.m., or between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For international flights, you should arrive an additional 30 minutes before departure.

If you haven’t traveled recently, you’ll benefit by reviewing PDX travel tips before leaving home. Don’t forget to check TSA information for details on items prohibited at the security checkpoints.

To save you time, all airport parking structures are now fully automated to make it easier to find a parking space. Check the online information for parking availability, or watch the roadside electronic messages as you approach the airport.

To avoid roadway congestion when picking up an arriving passenger, try parking at the cell phone waiting area until the passenger is ready for a ride, or park in the short-term parking garage while waiting.

As part of the PDX Holidays Take Flight campaign, Delta Air Lines is giving away a $1,000 travel voucher redeemable for round-trip air travel from PDX to any Delta Air Lines destination. Contest rules and entry forms are available online and in the airport.

