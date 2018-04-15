New Surveillance Photo Released On Deadly Shooting

Portland – Salem Deputies have released a surveillance photo of a car they now believe is involved with a shooting that killed two men and injured another. Investigators now believe they are searching for a late model red or maroon Ford Expedition. If you have any information regarding this vehicle or its owner please call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-540-8079.

Deputies have identified both men killed in yesterday’s shootings that occurred in the parking lots at Bar Fly’s located at 444 Lancaster Drive NE and near 421 Lancaster Drive NE, in Salem. They are Tobias Helms-Reese, age 24, of Salem and Tyler Longacre, age 21, of Salem. Autopsies were performed on both men by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. For both men it was determined that the cause of death was from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shootings. As this is an ongoing investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will not offer any further details at this time.