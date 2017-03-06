New Speed Safety Cameras Begin Issuing Warnings Today

PORTLAND, Ore.–East Portland’s first speed safety cameras are now operational on SE Division Street and SE 122nd Avenue. Warnings will be issued to drivers if they exceed the posted speed of 30 mph. As of April 5th citations will be handed out. City commissioner Dan Saltzman says, “Last year, we had more fatal crashes on our streets than we had in more than a dozen years.” 44 people died. 5 people died on SE Division street.

Transportation Director Lea Treat remarks 600 citations a month have been issued on Beaverton- Hillsdale highway. traffic has been successfully slowed down there by 90 percent. the typical speeding citation in Oregon for driving 11- 20 mph over the speed limit is $160.