New Solution Needed 4 Your Trash

China wants more control over its own sustainability and pollution… so that means new restrictions on OUR LOCAL waste. In recent years, China takes less of our region’s recycling than it used to. China USED to want your cups and straws and wrappers. But now the country has boosted its own standards.

Patrick Morgan is a recycling specialist at Metro, which covers three counties, Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington. Morgan says the “experts” are working on new solutions to manage our waste. For now, he says, keep recycling.

Morgan and dozens more answer the phones every day; they’re your go-to to reduce, re-use and recycle. He says there isn’t any question he hasn’t heard, so bring ’em on! His favorite calls include making connections for treasure hunts, “One guy calls asking if he can get rid of a bunch of chairs. The next woman calls, asking where she can FIND a bunch of chairs.”

You can find all kinds of info online, and you can always call 503-234-3000.