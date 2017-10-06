New Soccer Field In Southwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore.— Some 400 students from Mary Reike Elementary school and an entire neighborhood near Southwest Vermont will get to enjoy a brand new soccer field funded by voters. The fix our parks bond was passed in 2014. Students will use it during school and during after class activities. Soccer Leagues will use it on weekends for games and practices. A new field was long overdue. The old turf was described as being hard as cement and a danger to the kids if they fell on it. Duniway and Lents Park also received the turf facelift since the bond measure was passed.