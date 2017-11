Portland Ore – Multnomah County has opened a new seasonal shelter for homeless men in the basement of the Mead Building on Fifth Avenue in downtown Portland. It will be operated by Transition Projects and have space to sleep up to 75 men, with priority to veterans, people over 55 years old and those with disabilities. It operates daily from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and people have to make a reservation in order to stay.