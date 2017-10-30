New Reward Offered For Escaped Inmate

Tillamook, Oregon – 31 years ago an inmate escaped from a prison in Oregon. Crime Stoppers is offering a new reward for information leading to the arrest of Leslie Charles Dawson. Dawson escaped from the prison in Tillamook in 1986. He was serving time for raping a teenage girl in Linn County. If Dawson is still alive, he’d be 77 years old now. He has some ties to L.A., New Orleans, and Illinois. If you have any information on Dawson it could be worth $1,000. Call Crime Stoppers of Oregon at 503-823-HELP. Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

The Oregon Department of Corrections, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect who escaped from custody in 1986.

On October 7, 1986, Leslie Charles Dawson escaped from the Oregon Department of Corrections’ South Fork Forest Camp in Tillamook, Oregon. Dawson was serving a lengthy sentence for Rape and Sodomy after his convictions in Linn County for abusing his teenaged step-daughter.

Dawson would be 77-years-old today. At the time of his escape, Dawson was 5’10” tall, 155 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and a scar on his abdomen. Dawson has connections to Plano, Illinois; Los Angeles, California; and, New Orleans, Louisiana.

