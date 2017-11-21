New PSU Top Cop Named

Portland Ore – Portland State University has a new Chief of Police. Donnell Tanksly served as assistant chief at Western Washington for the last three years. Before that he spent 20 years with the St Louis Police Department. He admits that big city crime is closer to an urban university like PSU. Tanksley will oversee 28 employees, including 14 sworn police officers. He is taking over from interim police chief Vince Elmore on December 1st.