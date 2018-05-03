New Police Chief Takes Over in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Chris Skinner has started his new job as Eugene’s police chief.

The Register-Guard reports he took the oath Wednesday and told the audience he wants police employees to treat the community as if they were customers “that we’re fighting for every single day.”

Skinner is responsible for the overall leadership and administration of the Eugene Police Department, which employs about 190 sworn officers and 140 civilian employees. He will receive an annual salary of $153,171.

Skinner comes to Oregon’s second-largest city from Richland, Washington, where he had been chief since 2011.

Skinner has prior ties to Oregon. He earned degrees from Western Oregon University and George Fox University, and worked for Hillsboro police and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Corvallis.

