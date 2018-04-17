New Plan Shrinks Salvage Logging On Chetco Bar Wildfire Land

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – New plans call for reduced salvage logging on land that burned during last summer’s Chetco Bar wildfire in southwestern Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest had eyed about 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) of land in January but forest officials Monday released a new draft environmental study that calls for a salvage-logging area of about 6 square miles (16 square kilometers).

The lightning-sparked wildfire burned more than 300 square miles (777 square kilometers) last summer. Most of the forestland will either be left alone or tapped for removal of hazardous trees near roads, trails and recreation areas.

The possible salvage areas are in the Chetco and Pistol river basins in Curry County.

The final scope of the project is expected to be determined in June.

—

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/