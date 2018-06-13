New Opioid Hotline And Website
By Pat Boyle
Jun 13, 2018 @ 6:34 AM

Portland, Or. – The Addiction Policy Forum has launched an Addiction Resource Center to help people struggling with substance abuse. It  includes a confidential phone line staffed by addiction counselors, licensed clinicians and peer recovery support advocates. The numbers is 833-301-HELP(4357). The phone line is available Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST.

The Addiction Resource Center  also offers a comprehensive, interactive website to help those struggling with addiction. The Addiction Policy Forum says Oregon saw more than 500 deaths from drug overdoses in 2016. It says opioids accounted for 62 percent of those deaths. Ron Enright,  APF’s Oregon chair says “finding the right help is often a barrier to treatment and recovery.”

