New Life Jackets Coming To Popular Salem Swimming Area

Salem, Oregon – The City of Salem is putting in new safety measures at a park where two boys have drowned this summer. Life jackets will now be available to swimmers and boaters at Wallace Marine Park. There are plans to build two life jacket kiosks at the park. Both stations will hold more than two-dozen life jackets each.

This comes after a Keizer woman started a GO-FUND-ME to raise money for life jackets at Wallace Marine Park. Samantha Russell tells the Statesman Journal she was told the city would take on the project.

The Salem Fire Chief tells Newspartner K-G-W they’ll also add some signs, to warn people of the hidden dangers in the river.

Above: 5-year-old Allen “Chaz” Pearson was last seen Friday 8/4/17, sitting by the edge of the river at Wallace Marine Park. A marine patrol found his body downriver Monday afternoon 8/8/17 (Photo: Salem Police.)

Above: 11-year-old Nehemiah Wilson went missing on June 23, 2017, when swimming in the Willamette River at Wallace Marine Park. His body was found June 28th. (Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

Featured Photo of Wallace Marine Park courtesy of City of Salem.