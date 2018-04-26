New Lane For Bridge Of The Gods?
By Pat Boyle
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 7:13 AM

Cascade Locks, Or. –  The Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks could get a new lane for bicyclists and pedestrians only. Oregonlive says most members of the NW Congressional delegation support the proposal from the Pacific Crest Trail Association. They want the Transportation Secretary to free up grant money for the project’s planning and engineering.

 

Lisa works at the Best Western in  Cascade Locks and thinks it is a great idea. She says ” during the summer especially, we get a  lot of people that are walking back and forth across that bridge. We have to be really careful when we’re driving to avoid the pedestrians.”

