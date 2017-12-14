A New Judge for Oregon Tax Court

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – As of Jan. 1, a new judge will head the Oregon Tax Court with the retirement of Judge Henry Breithaupt.

Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday she will appoint Robert Manicke to replace him.

The Oregon Tax Court has exclusive jurisdiction to hear tax appeals under state laws, including personal income tax, property tax, corporation excise tax, timber tax, local budget law, and property tax limitations.

Manicke currently works at the Portland law firm Stoel Rives LLP, where he has practiced for 22 years.

Brown said Manicke is an expert on tax law and policy, and that she has consulted with him when grappling with challenging taxation issues.