Portland Ore – Portland Public Schools picked up a neighboring superintendent in its quest to fill dozens of administrative vacancies. Yvonne Curtis, who announced her resignation Dec. 12 as Forest Grove School District superintendent is the Portland District’s new Deputy Superintendent. PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said he had been putting out feelers even before he started in August to rebuild the district.
A New Deputy Super for Portland Schools
By Mike Turner
|
Dec 18, 2017 @ 5:32 PM