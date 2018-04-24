New Burgerville Union First Of It’s Kind In Nation
By Jacob Dean
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 5:13 AM

Portland, Oregon – Portland is now home to the Nation’s first ever fast food union. Burgerville employees at the store on Southeast 92nd voted 18 to 4 on Monday, in favor of joining the Industrial Workers Of The World. We talked with Beth Brewer, the Senior VP of Operations for Burgerville. The IWW previously had tried to unionize a Starbucks in New York City, and a Jimmy Johns in Minneapolis, but were unsuccessful. The IWW hopes to bring a 5 dollar raise, affordable health care, and free child care to the Burgerville employees.

Workers at the restaurant at 92nd and Powell have been working toward this for the past two-years. Now they’re the only fast-food union in the country with federal recognition. The union expects contract negotiations with the Vancouver-based company soon. Burgerville says it supports the decision to unionize, and will bargain in good faith. Employees at a Gladstone Burgerville say they also plan to vote to unionize.

KXL’s Dane Vawter contributed to this story.

