New Bill: Workers Can’t Be Barred From Smoking Pot Off-Hours

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Employers in Oregon would be prohibited from banning marijuana use by employees during their days off under a bill introduced in the Oregon Senate.

The bill is among several that cover marijuana, whose recreational use was legalized in a statewide ballot measure in 2014. Bill No. 301 would make it unlawful for employers to condition employment on “refraining from using any substance that is lawful to use in Oregon,” an official synopsis of the bill says, without specifically mentioning marijuana.

The bill aims to amend a state law that has the same provisions about use of tobacco, to include cannabis and any other substance that is legal in the state.