Neighbors Propose New Ordinance For Homeless Campers

Portland, Oregon – Many folks in the Laurelhurst neighborhood are up in arms over how the city is addressing issues surrounding homeless campers in their area. The head of the Laurelhurst Neighborhood Association says they want a game plan from City Hall. They’re proposing something they call a “Safe Zone Ordinance,” prohibiting people from camping within a thousand feet of a playground, park, or school in Portland.

At last night’s meeting City Commissioner Dan Saltzman said they’re trying to do more, but neighbors are demanding results instead of words.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW