Need To Know

Grant High School death.

It happens every time we pursue a news story. The subject of the story or contact for information decides if it’s information that the media needs to know. There are a lot of things being considered like the privacy of the victim, the bad light it might shine on the agency involved. We understand that in the newsroom. We understood that when we tried to pursue the recent death of a Grant High student. So, we didn’t keep pushing to get more information. We feel the pain for that family and all the kids who knew the student. However, if a student dies from what could be tainted drugs, shouldn’t we try to get the word out as soon as possible? What do you think?

http://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2017/10/narcotics_officers_investigati.html