Need a Job? Listen to Your Mother.

Shifts in the workforce mean individuals and companies MUST evolve and choose flexibility… but some of the needed skills are actually kinda ol’ school.

Info is flowing at the Economic Graph Forum in D.C… CEO’s from several companies are talking about skill gaps for the global economy. All that time you spend on devices has boosted some skills… diminished others. Tech skills are fairly on point.

But skills your mama probably taught you, that you practiced in grade school, need to be improved. The CEO’s say it’s important to learn how to learn.

> Choose agility, flexibility, and practice techniques to assess and use information quickly.

> And so-called soft skills are imperative. I would call them MUST-HAVE-SKILLS. You know, the skills you literally practiced in the sand box; communication and collaboration, the ability to share, the ability to encourage each other.

