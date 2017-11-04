Nearly 100 Demonstrators March Through Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. – The rally, organized by Refuse Fascism PDX started at 2 pm at Jamison Square in the Pearl District.

Speeches were given at the Square, criticizing President Trump’s policies. Patriot Prayer’s leader Joey Gibson attended the rally, and a couple verbal spats happened, but nothing physical.

At around 3:30 pm, demonstrators started their permitted march to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Portland Police tweeted that the group did deviate away from their permitted route, and also stopped and sat in the intersection of 4th and Yamhill for what our news partner KGW says was a moment of silence for Trayvon Martin.

Demonstrators arrived at Waterfront Park at around 4:15 pm.

Today’s march was part of a national protest of both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Conservative websites have billed the national demonstrations as “Civil War to overthrow the government”.

There will be more demonstrations Sunday as well, as the annual Million Mask March is scheduled at 5 pm at the Salmon Street Springs