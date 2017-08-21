Near-Fatal Hit and Run

Woodburn, Oregon – A man is injured after a hit and run crash Friday night in Clackamas County. A man was riding his bicycle on South Elliott Prairie Road in Woodburn, when a car ran into him and then drove off. The victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Portland with life-threatening injuries. Deputies are looking for the driver of the car that hit him, and do have evidence on scene left by the suspect vehicle. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office would like anyone with information to give them a call.