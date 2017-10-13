NE Portland House Erupts In Flames
By Jacob Dean
|
Oct 13, 2017 @ 6:11 AM

Portland, Oregon – Breaking news this morning in Northeast Portland were a fire has completely destroyed a home on NE Alberta Ct. near 50th.

Portland Fire and Rescue says there are four people who were displaced by the fire. Initial reports say two were inside the home at the time, but escaped out of the back door.

We talked with Fire Crews shortly after the fire broke out Friday Morning:

 

Reporter Tim Gordon with News Partner KGW Tweeted this video:

 

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds is on the scene and shared these photos:

Related Content

Portland Activist Confesses To PDX Assault
16-year-old Cyclist Seriously Injured in Forest Gr...
Confirmed: Death From Hypothermia
Art Worth Thousands Stolen From Portland Exhibit
Scott Robbins from KXL’s Robbins & Mark...
Portland Drinking Water Found To Have High Levels ...
Comments