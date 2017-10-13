NE Portland House Erupts In Flames

Portland, Oregon – Breaking news this morning in Northeast Portland were a fire has completely destroyed a home on NE Alberta Ct. near 50th.

Portland Fire and Rescue says there are four people who were displaced by the fire. Initial reports say two were inside the home at the time, but escaped out of the back door.

We talked with Fire Crews shortly after the fire broke out Friday Morning:

Reporter Tim Gordon with News Partner KGW Tweeted this video:

Amazing video of house fire in NE Portland. Man shot this as 2nd truck rolled up. House destroyed, but appears everyone OK. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/aZiFJiGCD4 — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) October 13, 2017

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds is on the scene and shared these photos: