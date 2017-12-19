NE PDX Gunfire Send One To Hospital

Portland, Oregon – A shooting in Northeast Portland sends one person to the hospital and police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger. Sgt. Pete Simpson says officers found the victim just after 6pm Monday night near NE 71st and Fremont Street. No word yet on the victim’s condition this morning. Anyone with information should call police.

Officers have completed checking the area for additional victims and did not locate anyone in the neighborhood. Officers were able to contact the occupants at a residence of interest and determined that no additional victims were at the home. Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

On Monday December 18, 2017, at 6:18 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Officers and medical personnel arrived in the area and located one person near Northeast 71st Avenue and Fremont Street who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim has been transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment.

Officers located evidence of a crime scene near the victim and are checking the area for any additional victims. Officers are also attempting contact at a nearby residence to determine if the occupants are involved in the shooting as victims or witnesses.

Preliminary information indicates that the suspect or suspects left the area prior to police arrival.

Due to the active investigation and processing of the crime scene, traffic in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street may be affected.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

If you see a gun crime in progress, call 9-1-1.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500. Information about any other unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)