photo courtesy of KGW

NEW YORK (AP) – NBC News says longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” The announcement was made by Lauer’s co-anchor Savannah Guthrie at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show. Guthrie read a statement from NBC News chairman Andy Lack, stating that the company has received a detailed complaint from a colleague Monday night “about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by Lauer.