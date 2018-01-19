Nancy Pelosi will ‘werk’ as a guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Nancy Pelosi is being put to “werk.”

The House Democratic Leader is a guest judge on the drag queen competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” during the upcoming season, which kicks off on VH1 on Jan. 25. Pelosi has already taped her appearance.

All I can say is, you betta werk! Had a fabulous time with @RuPaul and good luck to all the queens. #DragRace,” Pelosi tweeted Thursday

Pelosi is in good company: Past guest judges include Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and upcoming guest judges include Vanessa Hudgens, Kristin Chenoweth and Vanessa Williams. The show’s permanent judges are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

“Each week the top two queens will ‘lip-sync for their legacy’ for the power to send one of their peers home,” VH1 explained in a press release. “Competition will be fierce as the queens shift their strategies and work extra hard to not only impress RuPaul and the judges, but to also impress each other.”

