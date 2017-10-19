Are The Names Of Some OSU Buildings Racist?

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State University is considering whether to change the names of four campus buildings that some students believe are named for racists.

One is Gill Coliseum, home of the Oregon State basketball teams.

The Gazette-Times reports the university has released a historical report that provides ammunition for supporters and critics of the building’s namesake – former men’s basketball coach Amory “Slats” Gill.

Gill had only one black player during his tenure from 1928 to 1964 – a walk-on for part of a season. But the report says there’s evidence he tried to recruit black players.

The report concludes the evidence is incomplete and ambiguous, but generally points to a conclusion that Gill did not deliberately keep the team segregated.

A public discussion is scheduled for Thursday night at the university.

