Naked Man Charged In Theft At Aloha Coffee Shop

ALOHA, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested a naked man whose discarded clothing matched that of the suspect in a burglary west of Portland.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the burglar stole a purse and a wallet Tuesday at the Black Rock Coffee Bar in Aloha. A customer confronted him and recovered the stolen items. He then took a photo as the thief pedaled away on a bicycle.

Detective Robert Rookhuyzen says responding deputies captured a naked man, along with clothing and a bicycle that matched what appeared in the photo.

He says 34-year-old Patrick Jones of Aloha was booked into jail on charges of theft and burglary.