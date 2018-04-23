Naked Man Attacks Dog Owner On Sauvie Island

Sauvie Island, Oregon – Police are looking for a naked man who attacked another man for having his dog off leash. It happened at Collins Beach on Sauvie Island, Thursday afternoon sometime between 12p and 3pm. The victim says the nude man held him down and punched him repeatedly. Police say the suspect is a regular at Collins Beach and has confronted others before. The suspect is described as a tall white man, around 6’3,” 35 to 40 years old, with a slight muscular build, with a salt and pepper crew cut. Call Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers if you see him.

Read More From Police:

The Oregon State Police (OSP) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an assault suspect.

On April 19, 2018, between noon and 3:00 PM, an adult male victim stated he was at Collins Beach #6 at the Sauvie Island Wildlife Area when he was approached by a nude male adult that was upset about the victim’s dog being off-leash. The victim stated that he was held down and punched repeatedly by the irate beach goer causing visible injury. The suspect has reportedly accosted others in the past regarding off-leash dogs on the wildlife area and is a regular at Collins Beach.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 35-40 years old with a medium muscular build. The suspect is approximately 6’3” tall with a salt and pepper color crew cut hairstyle with a receding hairline.

OSP Fish and Wildlife troopers are continuing to investigate the assault and anybody with information on this suspect, including past encounters is asked to call the OSP Northern Command Center at *OSP or email Trooper Joe Dezso at Joseph.Dezso@state.or.us.

