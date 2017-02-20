Naked Man Arrested in Portland for Attempted Rape, Kidnapping and Burglary

PORTLAND, Ore (KGW) — Police arrested a 21-year-old man Saturday morning after he allegedly stripped naked, forced his way into a woman’s apartment and grabbed her in front of her two young children.

The 28-year-old woman told police the suspect pushed his way inside her fourth-floor apartment on Northeast Sandy Boulevard from the balcony. He grabbed her and tried to pull her into a bathroom in front of her children, ages 2 and 8.

The victim was able to escape his grasp and ran to a neighbor’s apartment with her children, where she called 911. She wasn’t injured.

The suspect, Miguel Gomez, was someone who used to live at the apartment complex, the victim told police.

After police arrived at about 10:15 a.m. Saturday, they found Gomez hiding behind a couch in the woman’s apartment. Officers arrested him without incident.

Gomez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree attempted kidnapping, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree burglary and interfering with making a police report.

An arraignment for Gomez has been scheduled for Tuesday.