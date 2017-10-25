Mysterious Sound Has Some In Clark County Spooked!

Clark County, Washington – Less than a week from Halloween some in Clark County are getting a little spooked over strange sounds they are hearing at night. KXL’s Jacob Dean is getting to the bottom of this.

Sure ghosts and warewolf’s sound pretty scary, but what about this sound?

Apparently some living near the Columbia River are having a hard time figuring out the mystery sound. The Columbian reports people are talking on the social media site Next Door, trying to find out what the sound is.

“Is anyone else hearing the loud, patterned ‘honking’ noise? Sounds like a ship’s horn. … Drove all over Felida at 2:30 a.m. trying to find the source to no avail.”

“I’m so glad you posted this,” wrote a mom who’d suspected a battery-operated toy lost beneath a pile of stuffed animals.

“This cracks me up! I thought my son’s phone was vibrating all night! I was about to wake him up! I have never been woken up by (foghorns) before, and I have lived here 20 years.”

For those who don’t know its a fog horn. Ships running up and down a foggy Columbia River are required to blast the sound every so often to alert other river traffic they are there. So not to worry! Maybe it wouldn’t be so scary if they used this sfx instead?

Click here to read more information about ships and foghorns from the U.S. Coast Guard.