Mysterious Puddle In Middle Of Busy Intersection

Portland, Oregon – Somebody’s water bill is going to be a bit higher than they expected. There’s been a mysterious water leak at the intersection of SE 92nd and Woodstock for a couple weeks, according to KXL’s Jacob Dean who lives nearby.

Jacob says he first noticed the puddle of water in at the corner of SE 92nd and Woodstock while he was walking his dog a couple weeks ago. The puddle was still there the next day. And the next. And the next. It seemed really strange because we’ve had no rain in over a month. There’s no obvious source of the water, its not coming out of a nearby business or hydrant, and with all the heat you’d expect it to evaporate.

We called Jaymee Cuti with the Portland Water Bureau who says crews have been notified and are beginning to investigate today. But because the leak under the road is so close to the I-205 freeway on ramps, crews have to be very careful about making the repairs, so that traffic is not affected. She says crews want to pinpoint the problem and make the fix without causing more problems. Crews will be making repairs as soon as possible this week.

Story and images courtesy of KXL’s Jacob Dean