In Brief: 19th Century romance is not my thing so I’m probably biased.



Ironically, My Cousin Rachel stars Rachel Weisz as Rachel. She’s the cousin. Though she’s called the cousin, that’s not actually correct. She’s main character Phillip’s second cousin by marriage. Rachel married Phillip’s first cousin Ambrose in Italy and Ambrose sends cryptic letters home to the family estate in England hinting that Rachel is trying to poison him.

Ambrose adopted Phillip when his mom died and Phillip adores him and is very loyal. He’s worried about his cousin. Then the bad news arrives. Ambrose is dead. That means Phillip inherits the estate.

With supposedly nowhere else to go, Rachel travels to England. Phillip — who was prepared to hate the woman and extract revenge — ends up falling for her charms. No surprises there. And the falling isn’t gradual. It’s a huge thud. Huge but not as big a thud as the movie but close.

My Cousin Rachel is based on Daphne Du Maurier’s 1951 novel and the screenplay is written by Roger Michell (Venus, Notting Hill) and he brings his script and the novel to life.

Maybe to life is the wrong word choice. This is Jane Austenish loves-me-loves-me-not storytelling complete with stuffy English setting, stuffy English characters and the usual stuff English countryside. All through the story, Michell asks is Rachel a murderer or is it Phillip’s imagination based on the ramblings of an old, dying man?

A bigger question? Do you care?

I didn’t though I do admire the skilled acting of Weisz who is always a joy. She’s joined by Sam Claflin (Me Before You) who plays Phillip with all the sincerity of a pained, love-struck teenager. Only Phillip isn’t a teenager. It’s hard to imagine how Claflin managed to do his lines with a straight face.

If film’s about 19th Century British society are your thing you’ll love this one. I’m not a fan of British period pieces so maybe I’m not the best judge of these things. To be fair, a high percentage of the nation’s top film critics enjoyed the movie and give it a positive rating. That said, a few of them — like this critic — found it tedious.

Director: Roger Michell

Stars: Sam Claflin, Rachel Weisz, Iain Glen, Holliday Grainger

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. I yawned all the way through. Give this a 2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



