CBS News is reporting Music legend Gregg Allman has died. Allman was the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band, and helped pioneer “Southern rock.”

According to Gregg Allman’s Official Website He “passed away peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia,” noting that the family planned to release a statement soon. “Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times.”

Gregg’s longtime manager and close friend Michael Lehman said, “I have lost a dear friend and the world has lost a brilliant pioneer in music. He was a kind and gentle soul with the best laugh I ever heard. His love for his family and bandmates was passionate as was the love he had for his extraordinary fans. Gregg was an incredible partner and an even better friend. We will all miss him.”

Allman recently headlined the Portland Waterfront Bluesfest two years ago in 2015.