Mushroom Picker Missing In Tillamook State Forest

Tillamook County, Oregon – Search crews have been scouring the Tillamook State Forest for a Mushroom Picker. Michael Lund went out picking mushrooms with a friend Monday, but he got lost and the friend reported him missing. They were in the area of Drift Creek Forest Road off Highway Six. Lund, who’s 49, does not have the food-and-water he needs to be out in the woods overnight. Lund was described as a 5-foot-10, 220-pound white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray flannel shirt, tan pants and a baseball hat. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Mountain Wave Search & Rescue, Pacific Northwest Rescue and the Oregon Department of Forestry are looking for Lund. If you see him call 9-1-1.

Picture courtesy of Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and News Partner KGW