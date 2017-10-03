Murder Suspect Going To Court Today

Portland, Oregon – New information about a standoff in Southeast Portland. Police arrested Robert West at the Alderwood Court Apartments at 174th and Alder on Monday 10-2-17. He’s now facing murder charges and will be in court today. The 28-year-old was suspected of assaulting a woman and refused to come out Monday. When officers entered the apartment they found a woman’s body. Nearby Alder Elementary School was closed because of the standoff.

After a long morning of waiting and wondering police arrested 28 year old Robert L. West. Five and a half hours after the standoff began, two flash bangs signaled something changed in the apartment where West had refused to cooperate with police and didn’t let the woman he lived with talk with them. This had a tragic ending.

West is being held in the Multnomah County Jail. The medical examiner should be able to tell us in the next couple of days exactly how the victim, a woman, was killed.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this story.

Image courtesy of Portland Police.